Father of murdered Miguel Louw dies before start of trial

Kirk Louw, the father of slain Sydenham boy Miguel Louw, not only died a few weeks before his son’s one-year memorial but also before the commencement of the trial, which is due to begin in the Durban High Court in October.

Confirming the tragic news, Miguel’s aunt, Tasneem dos Santos, said Louw suffered a heart attack, and that the family had been left heartbroken by his untimely passing, she told Rising Sun Overport.

“We are planning Miguel’s one-year memorial, which is in 15 days. This is a lot to deal with. My family has been through so much already,” she said.

Miguel was found buried in a shallow grave in Phoenix after he went missing on July 17 in Sydenham.

He was believed to have been kidnapped shortly after leaving school. The accused, Mohammed Ebrahim, was arrested and appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and kidnapping. His trial starts in October at the Durban High Court.

