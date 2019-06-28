Shell heroes save the day after extinguishing KFC fire

To put your life in jeopardy for the life and belongings of others is no easy feat.

Two service champions – as the petrol attendants are called – at Shell’s service station in Bedworthpark, Thambo Hlahane and Pule Mohapi, did not hesitate to act on Friday morning when they saw a huge plume of smoke at Kentucky (KFC) across from the service station, reports Sedibeng Ster.

They grabbed three fire extinguishers from the service station and ran across into KFC to start fighting the massive flames after some oil caught fire. With the chilling possibility that gas bottles could explode, they extinguished the fire before the fire department could arrive.

If it was not for these two heroes, the fire could have resulted in a tragedy.

“Shell Bedworthpark is thankful and proud of these two service champions. They put their lives at risk, but used their brains to get the situation safely under control. This is all because of their constant training to handle such situations,” said Jenny Brits, site manager at the Shell service station.

Later, when an ambulance arrived, the two men’s vital signs where checked but they were unharmed.

