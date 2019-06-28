Fire engulfs storerooms at West Ridge High School

A fire broke out at West Ridge High School in Horizon, Roodepoort on Friday morning, reports Roodepoort Record.

The fire engulfed one of the school’s storerooms, which was said to be used for storing hazardous substances.

All relevant emergency services were on scene to control the situation, and no injuries were reported.

Roodepoort Record has approached the city of Johannesburg Emergency Services to find out the cause of the fire, but has not yet received a response.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

