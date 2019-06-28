Pretoria beauty bags first prize in Miss Hooters World

24-year-old Rochelle Vlok of Lynnwood Manor, Pretoria, has been crowned the Miss Hooters World 2019 in Lake Tahoe, US.

Vlok, who has been a Hooters Girl at Hooters Willow Crossing for four years, was crowned the Miss Hooters SA last year, which allowed her to compete for the ultimate title of Miss Hooters World, which took place last Thursday.

Vlok told Pretoria East Rekord that the build-up to the finale in the States was not as nerve-wracking as she had imagined.

“I first entered the Miss Hooters SA pageant in 2016, but unfortunately I didn’t win. Last year, I gave it another go because I had less on my plate. I was done with my degree, and my work schedule was not hectic so I said ‘why not’.

“Obviously, I had to compete with the girls from all the Hooters around the country including Willow Crossing. During the crowing, I was calm and very confident and when I was announced the winner, it was the best feeling ever.

“I felt very honoured to represent South Africa against contestants from 26 countries excluding the US.”

Leading up to the pageant, Hooters Girls from around the world participated in a week filled with women’s empowerment seminars, community outreach, and a host of preliminary events. While many have stumbled and mumbled in front of the judging panel, Vlok said she was just excited to travel and enjoy her time in the States.

“I was more calm and confident in front of the judging panel, so think that helped me a lot. It did get a bit tense when other girls were unable to answer questions put to them by the judges. Luckily, the questions that I got were much easier and I responded well and even surprised myself,” she said.

“When I was declared the winner, emotions were high and wanted to call my mom but could not even reach my phone because everyone was congratulating me. When I finally switched my phone, I had 100 messages from friends and 10 missed calls from my mom, it was heartwarming,” Vlok said.

Vlok is a University of Pretoria graduate, having studied for a BCom law degree. She recently finished her BCom honours in strategic business management.

“My aim now is to get more involved in the community and uplift young girls.”

Hooters Willow Crossing general manager Dirk Laas said Rochelle had always led by example.

“I have known her for a few years now and I knew she was going to win the title. She’s very good at what she does and she’s a capable leader. As a manager, I just wanted to say I’m proud of her and she’s like a daughter to me.”

