Toddler dies at crèche in Krugersdorp

Kagiso Police have opened ian inquest docket after a two-year-old toddler died in Kagiso, Krugersdorp on Tuesday, reports Krugersdorp News.

A statement from the police said the toddler from Tshepisong died at about 9am after allegedly complaining of stomach cramps.

A teacher at the crèche allegedly told police that the child was complaining of cramps during breakfast time.

The school called for the child’s grandmother, who lived across the street, and when she arrived, the child’s condition had already deteriorated.

They rushed him to hospital, but sadly he died upon arrival.

“The cause of death is not known yet, but the Kagiso Police have registered an inquest,” explained Captain Solomon Sibiya, spokesperson for the Kagiso Police.

He added that no one had been arrested yet in connection with the mysterious death of the toddler.

