Children make gruesome discovery in Slovo Park

Ekurhuleni metro police were patrolling in Slovo Park last Wednesday when they were stopped by members of the public, who informed them that children playing in a nearby veld had found a human skull in a manhole.

Upon hearing the news, the constable went to the location and found not only the skull but also the rest of the skeleton, reports Springs Advertiser.

Springs police spokesperson Capt Johannes Ramphora said the Springs Search and Rescue Unit was called to the scene and managed to bring the human remains to the surface.

The skeleton was covered in a cloth from the waist down, and police suspect the victim was burnt.

The police have opened a murder case because of the burn marks and because the skeleton’s hands were tied together.

Paramedics suspect the victim was killed three years ago.

