Young female hiker falls to her death in Drakensberg

A 23-year-old female hiker fell to her death last Saturday while treeking through the Northern Drakensberg mountain range, Ladysmith Gazette reports.

It is believed that she was hiking with her boyfriend and a few others at the time of the incident.

She lost her footing and plunged almost 60 metres before landing on a tree. The woman was still alive after the fall.

However, when emergency personnel and Okhahlamba Fire & Emergency Services arrived at the scene and managed to make their way to where the woman had fallen, she had succumbed to her injuries.

