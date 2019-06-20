Tshwane MMC Nkomo steps down as private sector calls

Member of mayoral committee (MMC) responsible for human settlements in the City of Tshwane, Mandla Nkomo, has stepped down.

He confirmed to The Citizen yesterday he will leave office at month-end.

Nkomo served in former mayor Solly Msimanga’s administration since the metro fell into the coalition between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which unseated the ANC after the 2016 local government elections.

In those elections, the ANC lost its grip on three metros – Tshwane and Johannesburg in Gauteng, as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape.

Msimanga stepped down as mayor of Tshwane in January and vacated office the following month ahead of the May 8 national election.

The DA said at the time he would focus his time on the party’s premiership candidacy in Gauteng. Msimanga was replaced by Steven Mokgalapa.

“I have always wanted to join the private sector and now that I have received an offer, it is time for me to pursue my dreams in the public sector,” Nkomo said yesterday.

He would not share details of his new venture as he wouldn’t want to bring unnecessary attention to his future employer.

Nkomo, who was tipped to replace Msimanga, was seen as aligned to municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola and was apparently among DA members who shielded Mosola when Msimanga wanted to get rid of him in the wake of the GladAfrica scandal.

“I have served the city of the people of Tshwane with diligence and I had a great time. I am proud to have been part of this historic administration,” he said.

Highlights of his tenure as the housing MMC, included handing out of 9,800 title deeds, becoming the most accessible MMC, as well as sorting out the issue of the authenticity of low-cost houses occupants in Mamelodi.

He admitted the first few months of the city administration were not easy as communities were instigated by the ANC not to allow DA politicians to freely address residents, but said he managed to find a way to work with political rivals.

Nkomo’s replacement will be announced next week, said Mokgalapa.

“[Nkomo] did a great job for the City of Tshwane and we wish him well for his future private initiatives.”

