Polokwane family desperate to find missing fifteen-year-old daughter

Thlolo’s grandmother, Thabitha Setwaba, told Review that she was last seen at around 6am at her family’s house in Seshego Zone 4 on Monday. “This is the first time she has left the house without returning or letting us know where she is,” she told Polokwane Review.

She is tall and petite and currently has short natural hair (dreadlocked) at the back and fastened in a bun on top and on the side she has plaited hair by thin 3/4 lines. She was wearing her Nike purple and pink takkies on the day of her disappearance.

“All was well and calm at home, and nobody argued or upset Thlolo before her disappearance”

A case of a missing person has been opened at Seshego Police station and the family is working closely with the police. “We have exhausted all resources and leads but we still have not found her. At this moment she could be anywhere in the country and we plead with everyone and anyone who might have seen her to please contact us and help us bring her back home safely,” said Thabitha.

If anyone has information or knows of Thlolo’s whereabouts, they’re urged to contact Thabitha Setwaba at 083 582 5316 (grandmother) or Baduletjeng Setwaba at 079 967 1792.

