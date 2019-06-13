Springs ‘house of horrors’ gets major facelift

The Springs monster house, also dubbed the house of horrors, has now been turned into a wedding and conference venue and guest house, reports Springs Advertiser.

The house is the site where the then 36-year-old businessman, who was later dubbed “The Springs Monster”, was arrested on May 23, 2014, after his son escaped from the house and begged neighbours for help.

After the man’s arrest and trial, he was found guilty of the attempted murder of his son, defeating the ends of justice, five counts of child abuse and five counts of child neglect, as well as using and dealing in drugs, in the High Court in Pretoria on August 16 last year.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison, while his ex-wife received a suspended sentence of five years.

The dark history of the house was unknown to new owner Musa Zwane when he bought the house.

“I initially wanted to use it as student accommodation because the college is nearby,” said Zwane.

“After learning about the history of the house, my vision for it changed.

“I wanted it to be a place where healing takes place and where people have a chance to make happy memories.

“Out of the horrible situation, something good can come from it.” Zwane was at pains to emphasise how he did not want to market the venue as a former monster house. He said that it would only bring curious onlookers who would simply want to rehash the history of the house and highlight what happened there. “The stigma of what happened will stay with the house for a long time, but this is a new beginning,” said Zwane. “I am not in the business of profiting off other people’s pain.” Zwane said that when one of the former occupants of the house heard it had been renovated, she came to see the place and while he described the visit as rough on her, he recognised it as part of the healing process. “My intention is to just make use of the house for the good it can provide to others,” he said. The venue is not yet officially open, but they have already had guests and bookings. The house is situated at 36 Plantation Road, Springs Central.

