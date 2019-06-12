Rotational load shedding implemented in Kempton Park as power is restored

The new deadline for the restoration of power is Thursday.

This was heard at the energy department in Spartan on Wednesday morning when residents took it upon themselves to demand answers, reports Kempton Express.

Residents also took it upon themselves to barricade Plane Road while they waited to be addressed by the chief engineer about the four-day long power outage in Kempton Park suburbs.

“We have had numerous discussions on site this morning and we have already sorted out the technical issues we had,” said Hendrik Marx, chief engineer of maintenance.

“From 3pm this afternoon, we will restore power to some of the areas and implement rotational load shedding in these affected areas.”

Marx also said at least three to four suburbs would have power during the rotational load shedding and the supply could be on four-hour intervals.

“Power will be restored to all suburbs by tomorrow (Thursday).”

Suburbs still affected are Norkem Park, parts of Birchleigh, Allen Grove, Nimrod Park, Witfontein, Glen Marais, and Edleen.

