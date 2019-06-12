Another massive power outage hits Pretoria

Extensive parts of Pretoria have once again been hit by a power outage when one of the metro’s substations experienced a trip on Wednesday.

“It’s a trip at the Njala substation,” local ward councillor Siobhan Muller told Pretoria East Rekord.

She said parts of Pretoria affected by the power outage included the north, Centurion, The Moot and “the whole east”.

“Areas such as Sunnyside and Arcadia appear to be fine,” Muller said.

#Eskom is investigating the cause of a trip at Njala infeed substation. The power outage includes parts of Centurion, all Eastern suburbs including Mamelodi, Koedoespoort and areas up to Montana and Rooiwal #PowerPretoriaEast — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 12, 2019

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed the outage, but could not clarify the extent.

“The city, through its teams of technicians, is trying to establish the root cause,” Mashigo said.

By midday it was still unclear what time power would be restored to the affected areas.

This was the second time in about two weeks that the power station has experienced a trip.

