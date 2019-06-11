Local News 11.6.2019 01:06 pm

Taxi operations to resume in Soweto after months-long feud

Mzwandile Khathi
A general view of taxis in Roodepoort, 26 April 2019. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Rival taxi associations have finally reached an agreement with Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Jacob Mamabolo is expected to announce the reopening of closed taxi routes in Soweto on Tuesday, reports Soweto Urban.

Taxi ranks and routes belonging to rival taxi associations the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata) and Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) were shut down in March this year following clashes between the two.

Then-MEC for roads and transport Ismail Vadi said that as the government, they decided to close operations in all affected routes until the taxi associations could come to an agreement.

The closure followed clashes which left six people injured when violence erupted in Orlando West.

According to the ANC in Gauteng, the new MEC has been in talks with the affected taxi association and tomorrow the routes are expected to be reopened and a way forward will be outlined.

