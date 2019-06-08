Local News 8.6.2019 10:31 am

Mom of abandoned baby arrested

File image: iStock

The baby was abandoned on Tuesday and found by a petrol attendant.

A woman police believe to be the mother of the newborn baby found abandoned in the bushes near the Engen uShaka convenience store on Tuesday has been arrested.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that the 21-year-old suspect was arrested for child abandonment on Thursday afternoon.

“A case of child neglect is being investigated by Durban Central Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. We cannot comment further on the case as it may jeopardise our investigation. She is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court,” said Gwala.

According to Captain Nqobile Gwala, the baby was found at around 4 pm on Tuesday by a petrol attendant and was taken to hospital for medical attention and later to a place of safety.

In related news, a baby safe has been installed in the wall at the Hop Shop in Helen Joseph Road in Glenwood near where this baby was abandoned.

At the ‘launch’ of the facility last week, Kim Brown and Leanne Lorrance from the NPO Likhon iThemba, said there had been a shocking number of incidents of babies and foetuses being dumped, which had prompted them to motivate for a baby safe to be erected in Glenwood where desperate mothers could leave their babies safely, knowing they would be taken care of.

