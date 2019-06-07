Moqhaka Local Municipality manager’s fate in officials’ hands

The Moqhaka Local Municipality in the Free State is set to make a determination on the position of its embattled manager, who is currently facing corruption charges for his involvement in a shady tender deal.

This comes as the accused, Mncedisi Simon Mqwathi, has been placed on precautionary suspension in light of his bail conditions which were formalised on Wednesday, when he was released on R100,000 bail by the Kroonstad Magistrate’s Court.

Municipal spokesperson Dika Kheswa said yesterday that the matter would be ironed out.

Mqwathi’s bail conditions include attending court proceedings until the case is finalised; no contact and interference with state witnesses; as well as no contact with any of the employees of the municipality, directly or indirectly.

The latter has implications on the terms of his employment.

The Hawks in the Free State said the investigating officer has to inform the acting municipal manager and the executive mayor about all the conditions, especially about the condition that Mqwathi must not have any contact, directly or indirectly, with employees.

The acting municipal manager and the executive mayor will, therefore, have to make a determination on the matter.

The case, on the other hand, has been remanded to August 12 for further investigation.

Mqwathi was arrested last week after he was meant to hand himself over the previous week, but instead went on the run.

The accused is one of five suspects who have been arrested about a tender that was awarded to Zero Tolerance, which the Hawks believe was fraudulently awarded a tender at two municipalities in the province, the other being Dihlabeng Local Municipality.

The Democratic Alliance is reportedly unhappy with the appointment of the acting municipal manager.

– OFM News

