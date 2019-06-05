Puppies rescued from storm water pipe in Centurion

The Centurion SPCA rescued 10 puppies from a storm water pipe in the Kloofsig area in Centurion on Monday afternoon, reports Centurion Rekord.

SPCA inspector Diale Ratsela said the rescue team worked for about an hour to save the pups as their protective mother looked on.

Ratsela said a resident had reported hearing the puppies crying in the pipe near the Tek Base military facility to the SPCA.

The puppies are currently at Centurion SPCA awaiting a medical check-up by veterinarians on Thursday.

“I am however confident that they will all be in good health,” Ratsela said.

“It appeared that the mother had given birth in the pipe.”

Ratsela said he had used dog food to lure the pups out.

“The mother was very protective and was watching my every move.”

He said when the pups were taken to the SPCA, they appeared in good condition.

He urged residents to contact the Centurion SPCA on 012 664 5644 or the Watloo branch on 012 358 3219 to report animals in distress.

