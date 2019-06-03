Kayaker fights off great white shark with paddle in KZN

A kayak fisherman in search of barracuda is lucky to be alive after a close encounter with a shark on Saturday, reports South Coast Herald.

According to a Facebook live video posted by Umkomaas resident Mick Clarke, the fisherman retells the story of his encounter with a great white shark some two kilometres off the coast of Scottburgh.

“The shark just came up and bumped the back of the ski,” said Widenham resident Muir Robertson, adding that his initial thought was that it was merely “a big grey shark or something”.

He turned to his fishing partner, Durban resident Sean Jansen van Rensburg and joked: “The sharks are here, we are going to battle to get a ‘cuda.”

According to the video, the next thing Robertson knew, a great white shark had latched onto the back of his kayak.

The kayak was lifted into the air and subsequently capsized, ejecting Robertson into the water.

