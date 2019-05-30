Dead man found in Tembisa shipping container

On Monday, a man was found dead in a shipping container at Tembisa Self Help Association for the Disabled (T-Shad), reports Tembisan.

The brother of the deceased, Thomas Chauke, said the deceased, 24-year-old Sello Chauke was working night shift at T-Shad on Sunday evening when Thomas got a call from the centre.

“I rushed to T-Shad and when I got there, I found my brother dead on the floor.

“He was not breathing and I had to inform the family.

“Paramedics came and certified him dead and said they suspect the cause of the death to be smoke from a brazier he had in the container,” said Thomas.

He said his brother was not alone in the container, adding that he had visitors throughout the night.

As a family, they suspect his brother was poisoned and left there to die, but they will wait for the post-mortem results.