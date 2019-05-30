Dead man found in Tembisa shipping container

“As a family, we are shocked as Sello was always happy.
“He never showed any sign of being troubled, but if our suspicions of poison are right, we do not know why someone would do this.
“We do not believe this was an accident caused by the fumes,” said Thomas.
Tembisa South SAPS communications officer Capt Neldah Sekgobela said police in Tembisa South were investigating an inquest docket.
“Tembisa South police received a complaint at T-Shad on May 27.
“They proceeded to the scene and when they arrived there, they found a group of people standing next to the gate.
“People pointed out the blue container next to the gate and informed the police that there was a man lying inside and next to him there was a brazier.
“The police went inside the container and phoned the paramedics. The paramedics certified him dead allegedly as a result of inhaling smoke from a brazier,” said Sekgobela.
