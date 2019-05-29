Missing 92-year old woman found after ‘wandering off’ last night

A 92-year-old woman, Ouma Sannie Janse van Rensburg, who lives in the Emmanuel Old Age Home, went to visit her son yesterday on Tuesday in Krugersdorp North and then went briefly missing, reports the Krugersdorp News.

When the family woke up this morning, they could not find her.

The family and the Krugersdorp community appealed to the community for help to find her.

Their security cameras showed that Ouma Sannie walked out of the residence’s gate in the midnight hours of last night, wearing white and blue striped pyjamas when she left the house.

Reports indicated that she was picked up on other cameras passing the Moria Old Age Home, heading towards President Hyper.

She was later found. Reports indicated that someone picked her up last night and took her to the Yusuf Dadoo hospital. She had apparently had a bad fall and was bruised, but safe.

