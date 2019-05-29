Local News 29.5.2019 01:21 pm

Missing 92-year old woman found after ‘wandering off’ last night

Natasha Pretorius
Ouma Sannie Janse van Resburg is missing. Photo: Facebook.

Ouma Sannie Janse van Resburg is missing. Photo: Facebook.

Ouma Sannie, who went missing in the late hours of last night, has been found and is safe now.

A 92-year-old woman, Ouma Sannie Janse van Rensburg, who lives in the Emmanuel Old Age Home, went to visit her son yesterday on Tuesday in Krugersdorp North and then went briefly missing, reports the Krugersdorp News.

When the family woke up this morning, they could not find her.

The family and the Krugersdorp community appealed to the community for help to find her.

Their security cameras showed that Ouma Sannie walked out of the residence’s gate in the midnight hours of last night, wearing white and blue striped pyjamas when she left the house.

Reports indicated that she was picked up on other cameras passing the Moria Old Age Home, heading towards President Hyper.

She was later found. Reports indicated that someone picked her up last night and took her to the Yusuf Dadoo hospital. She had apparently had a bad fall and was bruised, but safe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Peaceful Krugersdorp neighbourhood turning into war zone as illegal mining continues 29.5.2019
Security group vows to help protect Krugersdorp journalists 10.5.2019
Four dead as bakkie crashes off bridge in Krugersdorp 1.4.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition