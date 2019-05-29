Civic bodies call for Durban mayor Zandile Gumede’s resignation

KwaZulu-Natal Civil Society organisations have raised concerns over the fraud and corruption charges faced by eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, reports Berea Mail.

The embattled mayor was released on bail following a brief appearance in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court, over multimillion-rand fraud charges last week.

Her charges relate to a 2016 Durban solid waste (DSW) removal tender, which reportedly cost the city over R200 million for services not rendered.

ALSO READ: Zandile Gumede allegedly approved irregular lease of 48 cars – report

In a media statement released last week, the organisation’s spokesperson Ben Madokwe said the debacle had brought shame and embarrassment to the whole Metro and its citizens.

“We simply cannot trust her to abide by the court’s rulings to conduct herself, as required by the court, if she remains in office. If she chooses not to step down, voluntarily, it would mean that she has no respect for the citizens of the Metro and cares very little in terms of ethics or morality. If the ANC decides not to take appropriate action, then we have to surmise the ‘New Dawn’ promise is just hotair, and part of electioneering ploys,” he said.

Among the bail conditions imposed on Gumede, the court instructed her to surrender her passport and not to interfere with witnesses.

On this issue, the organisation said there must be very significant reasons and logic behind these actions.

The organisation also claims that the actions of DSW personnel is a clear indication of the worker’s unhappiness with the city.

Madokwe said: “If the ANC sits back quietly, then it will give credence to the belief that factionalism is indeed an ANC reality, and that their president and the ANC itself – lied to their own voters, regarding the promise to rid the country of corruption, poor service delivery and justice. The citizens of eThekwini have suffered enough, and unnecessarily. Consider the housing shortages, health and transport issues, lack of job-creation, amongst a host of so many other problems that the poorest of the poor have to live with. Civil Society has now decided that enough is enough. The rot must stop.”

Meanwhile, former president Jacob Zuma has thrown his weight behind the controversial mayor.

In a tweet posted on Sunday night, Zuma said he hoped the corruption charges against Gumede were not politically motivated like his. Zuma said he would continue to support the mayor.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.