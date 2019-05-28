Durban promenade extension nearing completion

Significant progress has been made with the beachfront promenade extension to ensure it is launched in time for the 2019 festive season, reports Northglen News.

Project manager Afika Ndima said the city looked sets to meet this target as finding “the rhythm” in 2019 had been an easy task, having ended 2018 on a positive note with seven of the 10 level two (suspended floor slabs) concrete zones being completed.

The first quarter of 2019 has seen the casting of the remaining three zones with work on the amphitheatre and pedestrian ramps and bridges commencing as the project is fast nearing completion.

Internal Fit-out and fire protection works are on the brink of completion, as is the installation of bulk services in the built-up channels.

“Next will be the planting of dune vegetation and landscaping, which softens the concrete structure and its surrounds while acting as the first line of defence for windblown sand and wave run-ups,” said Ndima. The project is a catalyst to the R35 billion Point Waterfront development to be undertaken in three phases over the next five to 10 years. Driving seaward within the Point Precinct, the public will notice contractors placing road markings, which signals the nearing of completion of the project. Contractors are working around the clock to ensure a sequencing of all the subcontracting works being undertaken on site. Residents will continuously be updated on the progress made on the project.

