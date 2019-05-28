Tshwane hit by ‘severe’ water restrictions

The Tshwane metro pleaded with residents and businesses to conserve water as Rand Water imposed water restrictions this week, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

“Rand Water indicated that due to low water levels at Brakfontein, Klipfontein, and Hartebeeshoek reservoirs, 25% of water restrictions will be implemented today,” said Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

This follows a Rand Water notification on Monday.

Mashigo said the water utility’s average reservoir levels had dropped to 40% due to the high demand on the system.

“The restrictions are applicable throughout the city and will ensure the provision of water supply to all residents.”

Mashigo said the following areas would be restricted severely as from Monday to avoid a total collapse of their bulk supply:

Ga-Rankuwa and Ga-Rankuwa industrial sites

Mabopane

Akasia Park

Kruisfontein

Brakfontein

Thaba Tshwane

Blair Athol

Pretoria West

Sunnyside

Arcadia

Meintjieskop

City centre (CBD)

Wonderboom

Saulsville

Erasmia

“If residents heed this appeal, water-related interruptions will be minimised,” Mashigo said.

“The city urges residents to make water conservation measures that were implemented during the initial restrictions, a lifestyle norm.”

The metro had the following tips to save on water usage:

Use grey water for watering gardens and flushing toilets.

Report water leaks and pipe bursts.

Install water-saving devices.

Where possible, install a low-flow showerhead and tap aerators.

Use a dual-flush toilet cistern.

Plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden.

Water gardens before 6am or after 6pm and only when necessary.

Use a broom instead of a hosepipe to clean driveways or patios.

Collect rainwater for re-use in the garden or for washing the car.

Cover the swimming pool to reduce evaporation.

Take a shower rather than a bath.

Close a running tap while brushing teeth or shaving.

Regularly check toilets and taps for leaks.

