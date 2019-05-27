New Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court still on hold, five years later

While the building of a new Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court was initiated as far back as 2014, the proposed construction site in the CBD remains vacant, reports Zululand Observer.

The new triple storey court building along Premium Promenade, directly opposite Netcare The Bay Hospital, was set to include 98 parking bays, a walled-in prisoners yard and guardhouse.

The project had been requested by the Independent Development Trust (IDT) and department of justice (DOJ) and would occupy no fewer than five hectares.

It would have replaced the current dilapidated court with an outer pre-fab structure near Taxi City.

According to reports, the department of justice in 2014 told parliament that the project had been halted owing to budget constraints and the additional need for a revised site clearance certificate.

The project was also set aside after the uMhlathuze Municipality voiced traffic concerns about the already congested Premium Promenade.

City of uMhlathuze communications manager Mdu Ncalane told the Zululand Observer on Tuesday that all the key municipal departments had made submissions relating to stormwater management, access and intersection designs, traffic calming measures, pedestrian walkways, building aesthetics, and building plans.

“The magistrate’s court building plans were submitted to the municipality for inter-departmental scrutiny in October 2016, and meetings were held by the public works team between November 2016 and March 2017,” Ncalane said.

He said they were, however, unclear about current progress and the environmental impact assessment process which had begun.

Attempts to obtain comment from the department of justice were unsuccessful and a response is forthcoming.

