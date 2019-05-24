Red water in KZN tidal pool no cause for concern

The bright red water in Grannies Pool in Ballito caused some alarm on Thursday morning – but fears that the water had been poisoned were quickly dispelled.

According to Ballito UIP operational manager, Dieter Fittkau, the chemical which was non-toxic and biodegradable was used by a local contractor who was performing a flood test at a residential apartment located off the Ballito promenade, reports North Coast Courier.

ALSO READ: Bacteria that turned Cowles Dam pink remains a mystery

However, KDM’s head lifeguard Bongani Xulu said companies had a responsibility to dispose of chemicals responsibly, as many people are not aware of what a storm-water drain is, or where the water ends up.

“It’s important for people to know that it is illegal to discharge any substances into the municipality’s storm-water system.

“Pollutants that go into storm-water system end up in the ocean and can affect coastal water quality,” said Xulu.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.