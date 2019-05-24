Local News 24.5.2019 09:50 am

Red water in KZN tidal pool no cause for concern

Penny Fourie
Beachgoers arrived to find a bright red tidal pool on Thursday morning.

Beachgoers arrived to find a bright red tidal pool on Thursday morning.

It emerged that a biodegradable chemical was used by a local contractor performing a flood test at a nearby apartment.

The bright red water in Grannies Pool in Ballito caused some alarm on Thursday morning – but fears that the water had been poisoned were quickly dispelled.

According to Ballito UIP operational manager, Dieter Fittkau, the chemical which was non-toxic and biodegradable was used by a local contractor who was performing a flood test at a residential apartment located off the Ballito promenade, reports North Coast Courier.

ALSO READ: Bacteria that turned Cowles Dam pink remains a mystery

However, KDM’s head lifeguard Bongani Xulu said companies had a responsibility to dispose of chemicals responsibly, as many people are not aware of what a storm-water drain is, or where the water ends up.

“It’s important for people to know that it is illegal to discharge any substances into the municipality’s storm-water system.

“Pollutants that go into storm-water system end up in the ocean and can affect coastal water quality,” said Xulu.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Mystery pollutant turns Durban’s Battery Beach sea red 6.3.2019
One killed in car crash into tree 23.9.2018
We’re heading for Radical Economic Destruction 6.7.2017




today in print

Read Today's edition