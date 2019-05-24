Two critically injured after wooden deck collapses in Kruger Park

Two people were critically injured after a wooden deck in the Mopani Camp, Kruger National Park, collapsed on Thursday, reports Letaba Herald.

The deck, which is said to be located next to a pub, collapsed while there were 14 people on it.

According to EMS, seven of the 14 people were injured and transported to various hospitals.

According to Phalaborwa CPF EMS Jaco Gerecke, the other five people were transported to various hospitals by Maponya 911, TEMS 911, and Thabo EMS ambulances respectively.

“We wish the injured people involved a speedy recovery. An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the accident,” Isaac Phaala told the Letaba Herald.

