Pretoria pilot makes emergency landing in Phalaborwa

According to information supplied by Voluntary Medical and Rescue Technology (VMART), a Pretoria-based pilot had to make an emergency landing after the aircraft stalled, reports Letaba Herald.

“This morning, the VMART team received a call reporting of a light aircraft which had made a forced landing at Hans Merensky Golf Estate. The team reacted swiftly and notified other emergency services,” said Stephan Smith.

“The pilot, who is from Pretoria, was assessed and found not to have sustained any injuries,” he continued.

The teams who attended the emergency landing included VMART, Palabora Mining Company, the fire department, TEMS 911, government EMS and KKT Breakdown Services.

