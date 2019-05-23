Local News 23.5.2019 01:48 pm

Pretoria pilot makes emergency landing in Phalaborwa

Billy Sibuyi
Photos supplied

A light aircraft made an emergency landing at Hans Merensky Golf Estate after an engine failure.

According to information supplied by Voluntary Medical and Rescue Technology (VMART), a Pretoria-based pilot had to make an emergency landing after the aircraft stalled, reports Letaba Herald.

“This morning, the VMART team received a call reporting of a light aircraft which had made a forced landing at Hans Merensky Golf Estate. The team reacted swiftly and notified other emergency services,” said Stephan Smith.

“The pilot, who is from Pretoria, was assessed and found not to have sustained any injuries,” he continued.

The teams who attended the emergency landing included VMART, Palabora Mining Company, the fire department, TEMS 911, government EMS and KKT Breakdown Services.

