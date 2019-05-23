Top school being investigated after ‘chemical huffing’ rumours

One of the country’s top schools in the Western Cape, Hoërskool Outeniqua, is being investigated after rumours that pupils were inhaling chemicals.

After allegations were made in a daily newspaper, a concerned parent called George Herald and asked if the rumours were true.

The parent allegedly said in a letter to the newspaper that some of the school’s rugby players inhaled chemicals while they were on a tour in Kimberley.

There are also allegations that the players did this in their hostel in George.

Outeniqua’s principal Christo Venter said all queries were being directed to the Western Cape education department.

The department’s spokesperson, Millicent Merton, said the school was investigating the claims.

“At this stage, there is no proof that the pupils inhaled any fumes in the hostel. Pupils are regularly tested for drugs and the school has support programmes to help them with addiction,” she said.

Well-known sport administrator Abrie de Swardt said he was not aware of any allegations, and could therefore not comment on the alleged incidents.

People do need to remember, however, that a lot of pressure is put on young sportsmen and women. If any stimulants are used that are against the rules, and a person tests positive for a banned substance, that is a serious affair.

“In school rugby, more supervision is being provided. There is a lot of pressure on young rugby players,” De Swardt said.

It must also be remembered these types of allegations can be spurred on by jealousy.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder.

