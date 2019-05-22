Body found in burning car in Melville

Brixton police patrolling the Melville area were called to investigate a burning vehicle with a body in it on Saturday evening, after receiving a complaint of a car burning, reports Northcliff Melville Times.

Brixton police spokesperson Jeanette Backhoff said: “On arrival at the scene, they found a firefighter trying to extinguish a white Honda Jazz. The vehicle was totally burnt and a human body was found on the passenger side, burnt beyond recognition.”

Backhoff stated that the deceased was positively identified due to visible details of the registration plates of the vehicle. Police were able to contact the family members of the victim and pass on the unfortunate news and requested them to identify the vehicle and person.

“The family identified the vehicle positively, but the body could not be positively identified due to the condition it was in,” Backoff said.

An inquest docket has been registered and the case will be investigated by Warrant Officer M.S Nawe.

Details: Brixton Police Station 011 248 5511/5553.

