SPCA reunites mother vervet monkey with her injured baby

Kloof and Highway SPCA in KwaZulu-Natal helped reunite a frantic vervet monkey mom with its daughter following a short rehabilitation period after it was hit by car, reports Highway Mail.

On Thursday, May 9, a member of the public stopped to check on a baby vervet monkey that he witnessed it being knocked by a car.

He rushed the semi-conscious monkey to the Kloof and Highway SPCA, where it was admitted to the clinic for a veterinary check. The monkey was bleeding from a wound above its right eye and had blood coming from its nose.

The monkey received a thorough examination from the NPO’s veterinarian, Dr Mary-Anne Anderson. She was concerned about the possibility of broken limbs or internal injuries. But luckily no other injuries were found.

Brigitte Rossouw of the Kloof and Highway SPCA said: “The monkey’s wounds were then cleaned and treated and it received pain medication. It didn’t take long before the little monkey became alert and mobile and she ate well when offered food.”

The little monkey made a quick recovery and the Kloof SPCA veterinarian believed there was a chance to reunite it with its mother. The next day, inspector Kerrie Andrews and inspectorate manager, Sue Noakes, returned to the area where the monkey was initially found.

“While travelling up a side road, in search of the troop, an adult female monkey ran across the road in front of them,” said Rossouw.

“The inspectors slowly placed the wire cage containing the baby monkey next to the vehicle for the female monkey to notice, and to monitor her reaction. The ladies were amazed to witness the female monkey running to the cage, screeching in excitement and the baby answering her. It was evident that the mother and daughter recognised each other.”

The inspectors approached the cage to release the door and also attempted to calm the over-excited mother down.

“As the cage door opened, it was priceless to witness the joyful reunion between mother and baby. The mother ran up to her baby, which grabbed onto her tightly,” said Rossouw.

The reunited mother and daughter monkeys soon disappeared into a nearby tree.

“Our SPCA is here to assist all animals of all species and, although not everyone is in the position to help an animal, everyone is in a position not to harm an animal,” said Rossouw.

For any animals in distress, animal welfare concerns, animal cruelty complaints or unwanted animals, contact the Kloof and Highway SPCA inspectorate during office hours on 031 764 1212 or email controller@kloofspca.co.za. For after-hour emergencies, contact 073 335 9322.

