Polokwane prophet feeds congregants dog meat as communion

A prophet from the Ambassadors of Christ Gospel Ministries church in Seshego, Polokwane has come under fire for feeding his congregants dog meat as communion, reports Polokwane Review.

In a post that is now gaining momentum on social media, photos of a slaughtered and skinned dog can be seen and the meat being cooked before being fed to the congregants.

The photos were shared by a member of the church, who stated that the congregants are still going to eat what the world has rejected, because “we are out of this world”. The post reads: “1Timothy 4, Paul says everything that God created is good and nothing is to be rejected if received with with thanksgiving.”

NOTE: The following images are graphic and disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

On 16 May, Prophet Penuel released a statement on his Facebook page stating he was not afraid to speak out, and that he knew who was involved in plots against him.

“That’s the reason why I am not afraid to even speak about these dogs, who seem to be pillars of Gospel … Anyone who needs my fingerprints, must be done publicly before everyone, including my media team. I am a public spectacle and every single thing that I do, must be recorded and captured on cameras. When the Holy Spirit allows me to play it publicly, I will do it without fear.

“At this very level where I am, it is not safe for anyone to capture my fingerprints for their own plans and benefits. The moment they fail to attack us in the spirit, they would rather frame you into fraud. If l have to go to jail, let it be the will of God not of man or these earthly pastors who do not even know their authority in Christ,” his statement read.

In the comments section of the Facebook posts, congregants commented saying the meat was “delicious”.

Polokwane Review contacted police spokesperson Col. Moatshe Ngoepe, who said the police were not aware of the matter, but urged anyone affected by the dog meat to come forward and report the matter to police so they are able to take it further.

Polokwane Review also made contact with the National Council of SPCAs, who said they were aware of the matter and will provide more information soon.

