Toddler mauled to death by dogs in Limpopo tavern

The Provincial Commissioner of the Limpopo SAPS, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has since condemned the senseless death of a 3-year-old toddler during a dog attack at a tavern outside Mokopane.

This comes after little girl was savagely mauled by dogs on Saturday evening, after her mother took her along to a tavern in Zone 1 Mahwelereng outside Mokopane, reports Polokwane Review.

In a statement released, police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said it was alleged that the 36-year-old mother had laid the toddler to bed in another room before she went inside the tavern.

“The little girl woke up and wandered into the backyard of the tavern and that’s when she got attacked by the dogs. Patrons came to her rescue and the child was taken to the hospital but sadly, she was certified dead on arrival,” Ngoepe says.

General Ledwaba encourages communities, especially mothers or guardians, to put the safety of a child first.

“Taking a child to the liquor outlet is totally uncalled for, and acts such as these should be avoided to prevent this type of incident occurring again, concluded General Ledwaba.

