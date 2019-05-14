Toddler burns to death after car he was left in catches fire

A toddler died on Monday after he was allegedly left in the back seat of a car in Lulekani, Phalaborwa, reports Letaba Herald.

Police said that the car was parked in a residential area when it went up in flames.

According to information from the police, the mother of the boy had left him in the vehicle when she went inside the family home.

“While busy inside the house, she was shocked to see smoke and immediately rushed out to investigate,” stated Lulekani Police Station spokesperson, Sergeant Reoh Mabunda.

The Medical Response Team and Fire brigade units were called to the scene.

The boy was declared dead on the scene.

An inquest docket has been opened by the Lulekani Police.

