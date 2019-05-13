Local News 13.5.2019 03:41 pm

Man ‘missing’ after allegedly being hit by train in Mpumalanga

Tiisetso Malunga
The train driver is adamant that the train hit something.

The train driver insists the train hit something after he saw a man trying to cross the railway.

A train driver told police that he saw a man attempting to cross the railway line behind the Nkangala District Municipality offices in Mpumalanga before the train he was operating “hit something”, reports Middelburg Observer.

In a joint effort to find the man, the officials searched for him in the open fields surrounding the railway, but could find no trace of him.

The railway in question, with no sign of fatality.

When Transnet officials examined the train, they found red spots that looked like blood.

Officials are currently visiting hospitals to look for the man.

