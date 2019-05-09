Mobile police station for Pretoria East residents finally arrives

The much-awaited mobile police station finally arrived at Nellmapius on Monday after 21 years, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Residents were very excited, and started using its services immediately.

The mobile police station is situated at Nellmapius Skills Centre in Extension 4.

Community member Menkie Mosime said the community was happy to finally have their own police station.

“We no longer have to walk the long distance to Silverton police station, or pay R36 for transport to travel to the station to get help or to report crime or certify documents,” said Mosime.

She said they were happy that their cries were heard and the police station was finally delivered.

The services of the mobile police station will accommodate residents of Nellmapius Extension 1 to 8, including the squatter camps in ward 15 and ward 86 in Nellmapius.

Councillor Thabo Ntlatleng said he was delighted that the residents finally had their own police station.

He said it would assist the public with many things such as crime and with quick response by the police when they needed help.

It would also help to decrease the level of crime in Nellmapius.

He advised the public to have a good working relationship with the police in fighting crime in the area.

“Nellmapius has a fast-growing population with more than 60,000 residents – and that excludes the squatter camps.”

In 2017, residents of Nellmapius participated in a peaceful march to hand over a memorandum to Silverton police station demanding a mobile police station.

He said he was happy that the grievances of residents were finally answered and the police delivered the mobile police station as they had promised.

Ntlatleng applauded police minister General Bheki Cele for keeping his promise when he attended a community engagement in Mamelodi earlier this year, where he promised Nellmapius residents a mobile police station.

Ntlatleng previously pleaded with the minister to fast-track the process of building a permanent police station.

Silverton police spokesperson Captain Jan Sepato said the public must make use of the police station.

He advised people to protect it and have a good relationship with police officers deployed in Nellmapius and work with them and know them. They could certify their documents there as well.

