Nine fire stations to be upgraded in city of Joburg

Upgrades at Lonehill and Eldorado fire stations have already been completed, while the fire stations that are still to receive upgrades include Brixton, Berea, North, Diepkloof Florida, Dube, and Sandton.

The fire stations’ infrastructure, buildings and its “Be Safe” centres are said to have been instrumental in educating communities on fire safety and creating emergency response units, reports Randburg Sun.

“The upgrade of the fire stations also include replacing legacy infrastructure with more modern equivalents, the bay doors, for instance, are a welcomed new feature to the fire stations which allow for faster dispatch of fire engines in a case of emergencies. Furthermore, they are far more cost-effective and easier to maintain,” read the statement released by the city of Johannesburg.

The city of Johannesburg added that the improvement and maintenance of the fire stations in the city of Johannesburg are of paramount importance to the department of public safety.

“Refurbishing these buildings ensures that firefighters operate within a safe and functional environment which supports their ability to provide the services of fire prevention and fire suppression.”

The city of Johannesburg said that by implementing this important project, residents will benefit directly on the money spent.

“Our firefighters will be able to serve residents in enhanced working conditions and ensure the city’s emergency fire-rescue service is top class,” read the statement.

The city of Johannesburg concluded by stating that the plans for the roll-out of the second phase of these improvements had been set in motion and more fire stations would soon be upgraded.

