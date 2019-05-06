Funds for Dros rape victim to go towards education

Money that was raised for a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria last year will go towards her education, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Almost eight months ago, the girl was allegedly snatched by 20-year-old Nicolas Ninow, who allegedly forced himself on her in the men’s restroom.

A crowdfunding campaign that was started by “concerned citizens” last year has raised more than R150,000.

ALSO READ: ‘Light and love’ for Dros rape victim as campaign raises over R100k

Backabuddy NPC, who managed the funds, said the money would go into an education trust.

“All the funds raised have been transferred to a trust for her to use for her education,” said spokesperson Catherine Kruger.

When the campaign went live on October 3 last year, more than R40,000 was raised in nine days, with one donor contributing close to R30,000.

The 20-year-old man accused of the crime was hospitalised last month for an alleged drug overdose.

Nicolas Ninow is said to have a history of drug abuse and has allegedly suffered from bipolar disorder.

Earlier this year, he underwent 30 days of psychiatric evaluation at the Weskoppies Hospital, where he was evaluated by three experts who declared him fit to stand trial.

He chose not to apply for bail and has been in custody since his arrest in September last year.

He faces charges of rape, possession of drugs, intimidation, kidnapping, and obstructing the administration of justice.

His trial is expected to take place from September 9 to 20 at the High Court in Pretoria.

*Though the law prohibits identifying someone accused of a sexual offence before the individual has pleaded to the charge, Caxton made an editorial decision to name Ninow, following the circumstances around his previous appearance on October 2 2018.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.