Local News 6.5.2019 08:56 am

Man trapped after roadway collapses in Durban

Nothando Mthembu
Residents help dig the man out while paramedics stabilised him, after a roadway collapsed. Image: Southlands Sun

The roadway on the Bluff gave in, caving in on the man and trapping him from the knees down.

A man was entrapped from his knees down in a roadway collapse on the Bluff on Sunday afternoon, reports Southlands Sun.

Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care Paramedics said: “It is believed that workers were working on the side of the road as there is a water issue in the area. The roadway gave in, caving in on the man, trapping him inside beneath the ground from the knees down,” said

People ran to assist the man, trying to dig him out of the trench while paramedics tried to stabilise him.

“The patient has been freed and sustained crush injuries on his lower limbs and is being stabilised on scene by advanced life support paramedics, and will be transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he requires,” said Garrith.

The fire department and SAPS were at the scene and will be investigating the incident.

