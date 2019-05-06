Man trapped after roadway collapses in Durban

A man was entrapped from his knees down in a roadway collapse on the Bluff on Sunday afternoon, reports Southlands Sun.

Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care Paramedics said: “It is believed that workers were working on the side of the road as there is a water issue in the area. The roadway gave in, caving in on the man, trapping him inside beneath the ground from the knees down,” said

ALSO READ: Man survives after being trapped for hours in KZN grain silo

People ran to assist the man, trying to dig him out of the trench while paramedics tried to stabilise him.

“The patient has been freed and sustained crush injuries on his lower limbs and is being stabilised on scene by advanced life support paramedics, and will be transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he requires,” said Garrith.

The fire department and SAPS were at the scene and will be investigating the incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.