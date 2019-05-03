Cleaner in Middelburg helps woman give birth in mall

Sibongile Phiri, a cleaner at Middelburg Mall who prides herself in keeping her workplace spotless, was contacted by other staff members and was told that a shopper was unwell.

Having first aid training under her belt, Sibongile hurried to PEP to find a woman in labour, reports Middelburg Observer.

ALSO READ: Woman gives birth on pavement in Alberton

Phiri immediately took charge of the situation, where she settled the mother down in a storeroom and helped her through contractions.

By the time ER24 paramedics arrived, Sibongile was holding the little bundle of joy in her arms.

The mother of the baby was tended to by paramedics, and she and the newborn were in good health.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.