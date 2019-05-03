Local News 3.5.2019 08:25 am

Cleaner in Middelburg helps woman give birth in mall

Jana Boshoff
Photo: Pixabay. For illustrative purposes.

A Middelburg Mall cleaner with first aid training assisted a woman who unexpectedly went into labour in a clothing store.

Sibongile Phiri, a cleaner at Middelburg Mall who prides herself in keeping her workplace spotless, was contacted by other staff members and was told that a shopper was unwell.

Having first aid training under her belt, Sibongile hurried to PEP to find a woman in labour, reports Middelburg Observer.

Phiri immediately took charge of the situation, where she settled the mother down in a storeroom and helped her through contractions.

By the time ER24 paramedics arrived, Sibongile was holding the little bundle of joy in her arms.

The mother of the baby was tended to by paramedics, and she and the newborn were in good health.

