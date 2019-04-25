What happened to probe into Kopanong municipal manager?

Questions surrounding the position of municipal manager in the Free State’s Kopanong Local Municipality are mounting.

Martin Kubeka was placed on a 30-day special leave last month, pending an investigation into maladministration claims against him by the employees.

Acting manager Nkululeko Kelepu would not divulge whether or not Kubeka had officially been dismissed.

Mokete Duma, provincial head of the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, said he would confirm Kubeka’s status soon.

Municipal workers went on a go-slow on February 26, citing nonpayment of salaries and third-party contributions.

When interviewed on February 27, Kubeka refuted claims that February salaries had not been paid.

A recent probe into the municipality by the Pension Funds Adjudicator found that Kopanong had failed to pay R58 million in pension fund contributions over the last six years.

Following a June 2018 protest march, the municipality and the union reached a payment agreement, in which the former would pay over medical aid contributions to the tune of R4.1 million as a matter of urgency.

It also committed to taking 40% of the municipality’s equitable share of revenue raised nationally and pay it over towards pension and provident funds. The municipality, however, reneged on the deal, sparking outrage.

In November, the municipality obtained an order from the Free State High Court effectively blocking the auction of its vehicles at the 11th hour.

This happened as the Municipal Workers Retirement Fund obtained an order from the same court to have the municipality’s assets attached for auction to ensure that the municipality would settle pension fund contributions.

– OFM News

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.