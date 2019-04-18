Parts of Kempton Park without power due to power substation repairs

An emergency power supply interruption will affect many residents on Thursday, as the City of Ekurhuleni has to do essential repairs at the Glen Marais substation, reports Kempton Express.

Residents of Birchleigh, Norkem Park, Glen Marais and Allen Grove will be without power from 9am until 9pm on Thursday.

#CoEpowerAlert – Kempton Park 18 April 2019 An emergency power supply interruption will affect Birchleigh, Norkem Park, Glen Marais and Allen Grove from 09h00 until 21h00, while a team repairs essential equipment at Glen Marais Substation. pic.twitter.com/0UjzXojoCe — CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) April 17, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.