Local News 18.4.2019 10:51 am

Parts of Kempton Park without power due to power substation repairs

CNS reporter
Load shedding. Image: iStock

Residents of Birchleigh, Norkem Park, Glen Marais and Allen Grove will be without power from 9am until 9pm on Thursday.

An emergency power supply interruption will affect many residents on Thursday, as the City of Ekurhuleni has to do essential repairs at the Glen Marais substation, reports Kempton Express.

