Alex businessman builds toilet for a 96-year-old granny

Senior citizen Elizabeth Mataboga, 96, could not hold back her tears of joy when local philanthropist and business mogul Linda Twala paid her visit with a surprise gift, reports Alex News.

Mataboga grew up in Alexandra and was at the forefront of the struggle against the apartheid regime with the likes of the late former president Nelson Mandela during their youth years. She has been living alone in her two-bedroom house using a toilet that is metres away from her house since her children left her when they got married and moved to other provinces.

Twala said he felt unbearable pain when he saw Elizabeth struggling to reach the toilet when he visited her.

“I couldn’t resist the pain I felt when I saw her struggling to get to the toilet last time I brought her some food and clothing. I asked myself how difficult is for her to reach there at night if it’s difficult in daylight,” he said. “I contacted some people I work with to raise funds so that we can build her a toilet inside the house. We manage to get all the material we needed in a very short period of time, and today we are realising her dream to have a bathroom inside the house.”

Mataboga said she knew that one day someone would hear her cry and help her realise her dream to have a toilet inside her house.

“My prayers have been finally answered today. I’ve been living a life of agony for almost one hundred years,” Mataboga said.

She urged the business community and those who have more in their coffers to extend a helping hand to the poor.

