SANDF official found dead in his home

According to a reliable source, the deceased was found dead and in a decomposed state with a 9mm pistol on his bed by his wife when she returned from being with her relatives over the festive season, reports Letaba Herald.

The police and Community Police Forum were contacted and arrived at the scene, declaring it a crime scene at around 8:00pm.

The Phalaborwa Herald contacted the South African Army Infantry Battalion (7SAI), and they confirmed a member of theirs was found dead.

Phalaborwa police said they would release an official statement on Wednesday.

More to follow as information becomes available.

