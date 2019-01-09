 
Local News 9.1.2019 11:21 am

SANDF official found dead in his home

Billy Sibuyi
File image, Twitter/@AppSA

File image, Twitter/@AppSA

The South African Army Infantry Battalion (7SAI) confirmed a member of theirs was found dead.

According to a reliable source, the deceased was found dead and in a decomposed state with a 9mm pistol on his bed by his wife when she returned from being with her relatives over the festive season, reports Letaba Herald.

The police and Community Police Forum were contacted and arrived at the scene, declaring it a crime scene at around 8:00pm.

ALSO READ: Witbank policeman fatally shoots wife, himself

The Phalaborwa Herald contacted the South African Army Infantry Battalion (7SAI), and they confirmed a member of theirs was found dead.

Phalaborwa police said they would release an official statement on Wednesday.

More to follow as information becomes available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Limpopo teacher gunned down, boyfriend found dead 9.1.2019
Boy, 7, trapped in wrecked car with mother’s body 4.1.2019
One Metrobus passenger dead after driver loses control 4.1.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.