KZN man tells SAPS he was hired to kill

CNS reporter
Picture: iStock

The man claims he was approached to assassinate three people in Dundee.

A man recently tipped off police that he had been hired to assassinate three people in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, reports Northern Natal Courier.

The would-be killer alleged he was approached on the street by a man who wanted to hire him to kill another man, his brother, and lawyer to prevent them from testifying.

The man who wanted to hire the killer is implicated in a kidnapping case and is due to appear in court.

Names have been withheld by the Dundee SAPS.

