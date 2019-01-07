 
Local News 7.1.2019 02:26 pm

Chaos on Middelburg roads as marching protesters collide

Sjani Campher

Traffic in the CBD was congested as two groups of picketers marched around town.

Two groups of protesters are in conflict over municipal manager Bheki Khenisa’s ability to run the Steve Tshwete Municipality, reports Middelburg Observer.

One group of protesters have marched to the municipality to hand over a memorandum demanding the municipal manager stand down.

Wanderers Street in Middelburg was clogged by stick-wielding mobs, and the entrance to the municipality is currently closed.

Motorists are warned to avoid the area and to exercise caution.

The municipality is currently inaccessible until further notice.

