WATCH: Bloemfontein man’s suicide attempt leaves city in the dark

What many Bloemfontein residents thought was late-night load shedding was in fact power supplier Centlec trying to save a young man from taking his own life.

The man climbed onto an electricity pylon on Sunday evening, at the Caleb Motshabi Power Station in the city’s Phase 6 Township, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

This is according to Centlec spokesperson Lele Mamatu, who said that it was a miracle the man was alive at all because the grid he climbed onto had live and heavy currents which could have fatally shocked him at any time.

Mamatu said that as soon as Centlec received reports of the incident, they were forced to switch off the power supply to about four surrounding areas so that emergency medical services would be able to get up the grid in order to save the man’s life.

The man is currently receiving medical attention and the case is being investigated.

– OFM News

