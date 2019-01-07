 
iPad leads cops to notorious Ballito burglar

Erica Abrahams
Stock image

The elusive thief had previously been convicted for similar crimes years ago.

A burglar who had allegedly targeted Ballito homes for years was arrested while attempting to flee police last week, reports North Coast Courier.

Umhlali SAPS spokesperson captain Vinny Pillay said the man was nabbed by their task team after his location was traced via an iPad he stole from a Ballito home a day before.

He had items valued at more than R250,000 in his possession.

“The suspect broke into a Ballito home last Tuesday where he stole a number of expensive items including an iPad. The owner of the house worked with the task team to trace his stolen iPad to Upper Tongaat. When approached, the suspect attempted to flee and was shot in the leg before he was arrested.

“He is now recovering at Stanger hospital.”

Pillay said the man, in his late 20s, was notorious for house break-ins during the festive period in the Ballito area, and had been previously convicted for similar crimes.

Police suspect he may be linked to other recent burglaries.

