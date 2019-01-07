Mabuza donates five houses to Barberton community

The DD Mabuza Foundation’s commitment to their campaign to provide housing to poor communities was realised in December last year, after Deputy President David Mabuza donated five fully furnished houses to families in Emjindi, reports Mpumalanga News.

Mabuza, accompanied by a number of businessmen who contributed to the building of the houses, also disclosed the Foundation would extend its relief work within poor communities to all provinces in the country.

In addition to receiving the houses that were donated, the families also received groceries. Child-headed families also received education assistance, some at tertiary level and others at high school level.

During his walk-about on December 31, Mabuza interacted with communities on the streets, gave out ANC t-shirts and urged them to vote for the ANC next year during the general elections.

One community member was heard saying: “This is the right man to be voted for in the elections. If we were allowed to vote 10 times, I would give all 10 votes to Mabuza because he cares about us and visits us where we live.”

