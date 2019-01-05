 
Local News 5.1.2019 02:01 pm

Women killed in Bushiri church stampede laid to rest

Citizen reporter
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Picture: supplied

The women who died over a week ago have finally been laid to rest.

The three women who died last week after a stampede at pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church were laid to rest in Pretoria on Saturday.

Bushiri is now facing charges for defeating the ends of justice and interfering with police work for allegedly failing to report the incident to the police after moving the bodies of the women to a private mortuary following the incident during their regular Friday night church service.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) led a protest at the church on Friday calling for him to pack up and go reports EWN.

“We need to make sure that he is prosecuted. But what is important to us is while he’s being prosecuted, this area must be closed, it must not exist,” Sanco Tshwane treasurer Abram Mashishi told the publication.

