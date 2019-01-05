Women killed in Bushiri church stampede laid to rest

The three women who died last week after a stampede at pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church were laid to rest in Pretoria on Saturday.

Bushiri is now facing charges for defeating the ends of justice and interfering with police work for allegedly failing to report the incident to the police after moving the bodies of the women to a private mortuary following the incident during their regular Friday night church service.

The funeral service of 70-year-old Reverend Sarah Mohlala, one of the three people who died at pastor Shepherd Bushiri's church during a stampede over a week ago, is underway in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria. #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) January 5, 2019

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) led a protest at the church on Friday calling for him to pack up and go reports EWN.

“We need to make sure that he is prosecuted. But what is important to us is while he’s being prosecuted, this area must be closed, it must not exist,” Sanco Tshwane treasurer Abram Mashishi told the publication.

Just delivered a group pf women going to a funeral in soshanguve. I just found out the old lady who passed on is one of them who died in Bushiri’s church????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️@AdvBarryRoux @Julius_S_Malema @PresJGZuma @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/kkQzuDl3Fk — Lethabo (@Lethabo18663561) January 4, 2019

