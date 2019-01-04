Dulux celebrity dog Oscar dies

Oscar, one of the JOY dogs who had been ill for the past year, has recently passed away. He was nine-and-a-half.

Oscar was imported by Sue Green from Belgium in 2009 and started ‘work’ immediately for Dulux, where he was well known for his role as the marketing ambassador for the paint brand. He starred in many TV adverts and appeared at countless store promotions throughout Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, reports Comaro Chronicle.

He was instrumental in the creation of the JOY Dogs. Along with Jazmine and Yogi, he started the tradition of making people happy by visiting schools and homes for the aged – many of these sojourns in the south of Johannesburg.

Yogi passed away in 2016, and Yola, hailing from Hungary, took over her role.

Due to Oscar’s failing health, a new dog from Russia was imported in 2018 – Orion. He is more than ready to take over Oscar’s role, so that the JOY Dogs marketing tradition can continue. Oscar taught Orion everything he knows, which he will put into practice soon.

“We miss Oscar and are proud of the many lives he touched and the people he made happy. We wish to thank Dr Dave Erasmus from Kibler Park Vet who looked after him and helped make his last few months comfortable,” said Sue.

