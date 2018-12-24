Missing Mangaung municipality employee found in boot of car

The body of Seipati Lechoano, who worked as an anti-fraud sub directorate at the Mangaung municipality in Bloemfontein, has been found.

Barely six hours after the police requested the public’s help in finding Lechoano, who was last seen on Wednesday morning, 19 December on her way to work in her grey Mercedes-Benz, her body was found in the boot of her car in the basement parking of the municipal headquarters, Bram Fischer Building, where her office is.

The police cannot rule out the possibility that the basement parking was used as a dumping place.

Crime scene investigators and pathologists are currently on the scene to conduct intense investigations.

Mangaung Executive Mayor Olly Mlamleli has conveyed her message of sympathy to Lechoano’s next of kin and those who knew her.

“I have been worried by Seipati’s disappearance. It is unfortunate that we discover a cold body. I had hoped that she was still alive. I am equally worried that her lifeless body was discovered in the basement parking of Bram Fischer Building. This talks to the strength of our security systems,” M;lamleli said in a statement.

“I will be convening a meeting with the directorate responsible for city’s security for clarity. To the Lechoano family – you have borrowed us your daughter to serve the community of Mangaung and we would like to thank you for allowing her to be part of the City’s workforce.

“As the leadership of Mangaung Metro we share the same agony that the family is going through”

